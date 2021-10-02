Honduras burns 3.3 tonnes of cocaine seized from cartels

Members of the Technical Agency for Criminal Investigation in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, set fire to 3.313 kilos of cocaine seized from cartels throughout 2021 in operations across the country.
Eiffel Tower glows pink for breast cancer awareness
190 countries spotlight attractions at Dubai Expo
Cakes celebrate healthcare workers as bakers bounce back
Largest Indian flag measuring 68.6 by 45.7 meters unveiled on mountain
MidEast’s first ever World's Fair opens in Dubai
Aristocrats flock to Russia for first royal wedding in century
George Floyd gold statue goes on display In NYC
Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kick rugby balls while visiting Northern Ireland
Britney Spears' fans overjoyed after father removed as guardian
Kim Jong Un attends North Korea parliament session
Families protest suspension of Lebanon blast probe
Taliban fighters hit a Kabul fairground as Afghans fear for freedoms
Large demos for abortion rights in Latin America
Thai authorities rush to repair flood levees