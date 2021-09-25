European nations take on their global rivals in the Pastry World Cup

The 2021 edition of the Pastry World Cup (Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie) is upon us.

After 50 national and 4 continental selections, 11 countries are currently beavering away at the Sirha Lyon Food Fair for the grand final on Saturday evening.

France, the UK, Egypt, South Korea, Japan, Russia, Italy, Switzerland, Algeria, Chile and Mexico, have braved the obstacles to get here and share the greatest event in their profession. Not only that, the winning team takes home 21,000 euros, the second-placed team 12,000 euros and third place receives 6,000 euros.

A French entry in the World Pastry Cup Sirha Lyon

The Tests:

Two artistic tests: 1 sugar art piece + 1 artistic chocolate piece

Three tasting tests: 4 desserts to share, 4 frozen desserts, 10 restaurant desserts

Changes for 2021

The competition evolves to align with eco-responsibility, so product sourcing and natural tastes are now the order of the day. There is a ban on additives which means colourings, glitter powders (E172) and titanium dioxide are out of the question.

Partners

Valrhona and Cap Source are the competition's partners.

