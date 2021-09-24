Lack of lorry drivers forcing UK farmers to throw litres of milk away

The shortage of HGV staff in the UK is affecting many industries, and farming is one of the worst-hit sectors.

The lack of lorry drivers has meant gallons of dairy have had to be poured away.

Henry Bloxham, a Staffordshire farmer, is constantly affected by this shortage

“If we’re going to not have our milk picked up it’s going down the drain and never seen again", he told Euronews' Luke Hanrahan.

"It was a bit of a mad dash trying to find another home for the milk really. it’s just putting a lot of pressure on every farmer to try and deal with these things and we haven’t got the money there to try and react to it.”

80 kilometers north, in the heart of the Peak District, the milk produced by an organic herd of Jersey cows is now being sold directly to consumers.

Paul Boam is seeking to cut out the middle to ensure his milk ends up in people’s fridges

“We’ve branched out directly to the customer. Delivering milk directly to other families. Basically taking our own destiny in our own hands”.

Paul’s son, Jack, began making ice cream prior to Brexit, and has spent time in Italy learning from gelato (ice-cream) experts. But this burgeoning company is now facing Brexit related difficulties.

“For us, obviously, the price is going to go up now. Hazelnuts and the pistachios come from Italy, and the chocolate comes from Belgium."

Farmer unions say the situation is “very concerning” and that it is “not sustainable”

A UK government spokesman said "most of the solutions are likely to be driven by industry, with progress already being made in testing and hiring, and a big push towards improving pay, working conditions and diversity."

