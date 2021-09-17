Russians vote in a three-day parliamentary election in which most vocal Kremlin critics have been barred from running following a historic crackdown on the opposition.
The vote is being held both online and in person, in a move officials have said is aimed at limiting voters' potential exposure to the coronavirus.
