London Mayor unveils series of colourful road crossings

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan unveils a series of painted road crossings in central London, created by artist Yinka Ilori, as the British capital hopes to transform a dull and grey winter into an explosion of colour and life amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The crossings were created as part of the London Design Festival.
On a busy South London high street, a line of "Street Stitchers" mend their clothes in front of big fast fashion retailers to encourage people to think about their relationship to their clothes and to raise awareness on the necessity to repair garments rather than buy new ones.
According to the founder of the Street Stitching movement Suzi Warren, the event, which "isn't a protest in any way", aims to show "there is an alternative to just buying a lot of quick cheap disposable clothes", and takes place in 50 cities across Britain and 15 other countries to mark Sustainable Fashion Week.
