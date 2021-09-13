Moulin Rouge set to reopen after 18-month COVID closure

Adorned in jewels and burlesque headpieces, Moulin Rouge dancers unveil the reopening date of the iconic show in Paris.

Closed for a year and a half due to the pandemic, the feathered cabaret will reopen on September 16, two days before its 75th anniversary.

"It’s very exciting; we can’t wait to be back on stage. None of us has ever been this long without dancing before, so it’s really really exciting for us, more than normal," said Amy Leroy, a Moulin Rouge dancer from England.

The international Moulin Rouge cast, composed of 80 artists, will return to the stage on Friday, after two last rehearsals in costumes on Wednesday and Thursday.