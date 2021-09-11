BREAKING NEWS
Veiled women hold banners and placards while marching during a pro-Taliban rally.

About 300 Afghan women, fully covered in attire deemed acceptable to the Taliban and holding their white-and-black flags, gather at a Kabul university in a show of support for the Islamists, escorted by heavily armed Taliban fighters. The display comes as the Taliban move to snuff out civil unrest and opposition, effectively banning protests after demonstrations, often led by women, broke out across the country.

