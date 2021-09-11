About 300 Afghan women, fully covered in attire deemed acceptable to the Taliban and holding their white-and-black flags, gather at a Kabul university in a show of support for the Islamists, escorted by heavily armed Taliban fighters. The display comes as the Taliban move to snuff out civil unrest and opposition, effectively banning protests after demonstrations, often led by women, broke out across the country.
More No Comment
'Health worker' themed runway show at China Fashion Week
80 homes evacuated after Mexico landslide
NYSE holds minute of silence for 9/11 victims
Alain Delon, Jean Dujardin among grievers bidding adieu to Belmondo
Paris Art Fair 2021 opens its doors
Puppet depicting young refugee girl continues European journey
France pays rare national tribute to cinema icon Jean-Paul Belmondo
Coast guard rescue migrants off coast of Lampedusa
Chamonix mountain guide company marks 200th birthday atop Mont Blanc
Parade in Pyongyang marks founding of NKorea
A gas blast occured in a residential building in Noginsk, Russia
Confederate statue taken down in Virginia
Child pulled from rubble after shelling in Idlib
Cubans pray to Virgin of Regla for end of pandemic amid virus spike
A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night