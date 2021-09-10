BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
A giant puppet - called Little Amal - depicting a young Syrian refugee girl arrives at St. Peter's square in the Vatican.

Little Amal, a giant puppet depicting a young Syrian refugee child created by Handspring Puppet Company, arrives in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. This 3.5 metre-tall puppet, after travelling from Syria to Turkey, Greece and Italy, will go to France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and the UK to focus attention on the urgent needs of young refugees.

More No Comment