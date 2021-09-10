After 548 days of restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, Denmark's high vaccination rate has enabled the Scandinavian country to become one of the first European Union nations to lift all domestic health measures.

The return to normality has been gradual, but as of Friday, the digital pass – proof of having been vaccinated – is no longer required when entering nightclubs, making it the last virus safeguard to fall.

More than 80% of the Danish population above the age of 12 has had the two shots.

"Denmark is lifting the restrictions because the vaccine rollout has been very successful," said Jens Lundgren, Professor of Viral Diseases, Copenhagen University Hospital.

"As a consequence, we have the pandemic under control in this country and can therefore handle whatever remaining of those who still get infected within the frameworks of our hospital system."

As of midnight, the Danish government no longer considers COVID-19 "a socially critical disease."

In late August, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said the epidemic was under control but warned the government will act as needed if the situation deteriorates.

Since August 14, a face mask on public transportation is no longer mandatory.

On September 1st, nightclubs reopened, limits on public gatherings were removed and it was no longer mandatory to show the pass when one wanted to be seated inside restaurants, or go to football games, fitness centres or hairdressers.

However, the face mask or shield is still mandatory at airports and people are advised to wear one when at the doctor's, test centres or hospitals.

Distancing is still recommended and strict entry restrictions apply for foreigners at the borders.