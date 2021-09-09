Five members of the Compagnie des Guides de Chamonix, the founding institution of mountaineering which is celebrating its 200th anniversary, climb the Mont Blanc to raise awareness of global warming which is forcing guides to adapt.
Five members of the Compagnie des Guides de Chamonix, the founding institution of mountaineering which is celebrating its 200th anniversary, climb the Mont Blanc to raise awareness of global warming which is forcing guides to adapt.
More No Comment
Parade in Pyongyang marks founding of NKorea
A gas blast occured in a residential building in Noginsk, Russia
Confederate statue taken down in Virginia
Child pulled from rubble after shelling in Idlib
Cubans pray to Virgin of Regla for end of pandemic amid virus spike
A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night
Women march in Kabul against Pakistan and demanding freedom
Groups of migrants rescued off UK port of Dover
Warning shots fired amid protest march in Kabul
The IAA mobility show opens for the first time in Munich
Taliban cover murals on the security wall around Kabul
Exhibition depicts how modern life might be viewed in 1000 years time
Gazans celebrate escape of six Palestinians from Israeli prison
Festival reenacts everyday lives of the Vikings
Valencia celebrates Las Fallas festival for first time since pandemic