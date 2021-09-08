BREAKING NEWS
Cubans pray to Virgin of Regla for end of pandemic amid virus spike

Cubans pray to the Virgin of Regla for an end to the Covid-19 pandemic, as cases and deaths skyrocket in the Caribbean country. On September 7 each year, many Cubans pray to the Virgin of Regla, which is syncretised with the Orisha (spirit) Yemaya in Santeria, an African diasporic religion that developed in Cuba.

