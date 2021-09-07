Thousands queue at Kabul's banks after Taliban impose withdrawals cap

Thousands of Afghans have been lining up in front of banks over the last few days as they try to get cash after the Taliban imposed a cap on withdrawals due to a shortage of hard currency in Kabul.

Scenes like these have been repeating themselves across the Afghan capital, as people hope to withdraw 20,000 afghani, approximately $200 (€168).

Families, employers, companies -- all say they are unable to access any funds and firms struggle to pay their employees.

"I have came here three times, for three days, in the early morning at 5 and I would wait until 2pm. But for two days I was not able to receive my money," an Afghan man told Euronews.

"Most of the people don't have anything to eat because their cash is in the banks, and the banks have locked their cash. They don't give any money to the people. There are families, there are children, women and girls at hospitals that don't have any money to pay for their treatments."

"We don't know whom we should call for help. There is no government here right now. The Taliban locked everything everywhere. It's a critical situation," another Afghan man told Euronews.

