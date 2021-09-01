Mohammed Ameen is one of many Afghans who has managed to escape his homeland by crossing the border into neighbouring Pakistan. He remembers the scenes that captured the world's attention at Kabul airport in August.

"Everyone was trying to board the planes. They were even trying to climb the wings of the planes. Many fell off. They were very afraid,” he tells Euronews.

Ameen's hometown of Mazar-i-Sharif was captured by the Taliban before they stormed the Afghan capital, Kabul.

"The situation was chaotic. People were in a state of panic," he recounts. He says he had no other choice but to rush out - by land - and that many more will follow in his footsteps now the US have fully withdrawn.

But Pakistan is now warning the international community that it will need help if it continues to bear the brunt of this sudden change in Afghanistan's government on top of the war that has raged for decades.

"We house over 4 million refugees today," says Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Moeed W. Yusuf. "This when the conversation in the west is about five more refugees - it’s too much.”

For Afghanistan's immediate future, the question being asked now is can the Taliban be trusted? And those who have fled are in no doubt about the answer.

“They claim that they don’t feel animosity towards anyone, but this is a flat lie. During the day they say this, but at night they go to people’s homes, pick them up. And after two or three days they kill them," says displaced Afghan, Syed Zikria.

"Because my father was working with Ashraf Ghani, they captured my whole family and killed them."

