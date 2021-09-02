Taliban promising 'inclusive' government... without women

Taliban leaders are promising to announce a new government within hours rather than days.

So far there have been numerous reassurances about forming an inclusive administration, but one prominent figure has already said that they won't include women in the top jobs.

It's also unclear if it will include any of the other 13 ethnic groups in the country. But whoever forms the new government, they are facing a monumental task.

The Afghan economy has been in trouble for years, almost half the population needs humanitarian assistance to survive and a third are facing food insecurity, according to the UN.

Michael Kugelman, Deputy Director of the Asia Program and Senior Associate for South Asia at The Wilson Center pointed out that ordinary citizens will always be the ones that suffer the most.

"You have a regime that doesn't have any experience dealing with policy at a moment when you have a major policy crisis, compounded by the fact that the international community is going to cut off access to funds for this Taliban government. And as always, it's the people, the Afghan people, that will suffer the most," Kugelman told Euronews.

