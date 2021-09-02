Several dead after 'record rain' and 'brutal flooding' hit New York

Eight people have died in New York City and New Jersey after "record-breaking rain and brutal flooding" hit the area.

The storm is the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which lashed Louisiana earlier in the week.

Police in New York City reported seven deaths, including a 50-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and a two-year-old boy who were found unconscious and unresponsive late Wednesday inside a home. They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. One death was confirmed in New Jersey.

New York’s FDR Drive, a major artery on the east side of Manhattan, and the Bronx River Parkway were underwater by late Wednesday evening. Subway stations and tracks became so flooded that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority suspended all service. Videos posted online showed subway riders standing on seats in cars filled with water.

This is the first time in history that the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for New York. Tornado warnings were issued for parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

All flights to and from the Newark Liberty International Airport have been suspended. Most of the subway lines in New York are also closed.