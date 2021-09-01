“I received a letter from the Taliban saying that if I don't leave my job they would cut my head from my body".

These are the harrowing words of a Kabul resident who spoke to Euronews anonymously fearing for their life if their identity is revealed. This person, like many other Afghans, fears that the Taliban will never preside over a remotely free society.

From plummeting to death after clinging onto a US military plane during takeoff, to hiding from door to door searches by the Taliban's enforcers, the picture for those trying to flee the country for fear of reprisals is increasingly grim, and now airlifts are all but over, the only opportunity is to get out over land.

And those who manage to cross the border face different consequences.

Basit and Rabia, a couple who told Euronews about their experience of leaving Afghanistan, have been struggling to get an appointment to register as asylum seekers in Pakistan. Until that happens, they have no rights to accommodation or medical assistance. And their second child is due any time soon.

Basit and Rabia have been sleeping rough in front of the registration centre that has yet to acknowledge the urgency of their case.

"As we worked for the Ghani government he hasn't released us our salaries, and now the Taliban don't allow us to receive our salaries. The Taliban also warned us that we couldn't escape because we served the Ghani regime," says Basit.

