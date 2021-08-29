Naked cycle in Amsterdam for bike safety awareness

Dozens of naked cyclists take to Amsterdam's streets to protest the use of cars polluting the environment and to create awareness for cyclist safety during this year's annual World Naked Bike Ride.
