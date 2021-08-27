The head of the US military command has warned that more attempted terror attacks are expected, following the suicide bombings at Kabul airport.

At least 13 US soldiers were killed, as were scores of Afghan civilians. Reports on Friday raised the overall death toll to at least 85, with one unconfirmed account suggesting over 100 died.

Some 150 Afghans and 18 more American soldiers were injured in the bombings.

Joe Biden vowed that US forces would avenge the attacks by hunting down those responsible. The self-proclaimed Islamic State group (IS) has said it carried them out.

The US president also said the American evacuation mission will continue through to next week's deadline for withdrawal. The UK and France have also vowed to continue flying people out on Friday.

Britain says its operation is in its final stages, while Paris now says its evacuations may continue beyond Friday night having previously said they would end by then. Most European operations were already being wound down before Thursday's events.

The atrocities have been condemned around the world, from organisations as diverse as NATO and the Taliban.

See our live blog below for the latest updates:

11:11 Turkey says Taliban wants it to run airport The Taliban has asked Turkey to operate Kabul airport but no decision has been made yet, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday. “The Taliban have made a request for us to operate Kabul airport. We have not yet made a decision on this matter,” he told a news conference at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport before leaving for a trip to Bosnia. He added: “We will make a decision after the administration (in Afghanistan) is clear.” Erdogan said a meeting with the Taliban lasting more than three hours took place at the Turkish embassy in Kabul, without saying when the meeting took place. “If necessary, we will have the opportunity to hold such meetings again.” The president added that the evacuation of Turkish troops from Kabul, which began on Wednesday, was ongoing. He condemned Thursday’s attacks. The prospect of Turkey operating Hamid Karzai International Airport after the withdrawal of NATO troops was first raised in June but seemed to have passed when the Taliban took Kabul on Aug. 15. 11:09 France may extend evacuations 'beyond' Friday -- minister French European affairs minister, Clement Beaune, said on French radio Europe 1 that France will end its evacuation operation “soon” but may seek to extend it until after Friday night. "It can perhaps go beyond this evening but we must remain cautious on this subject", he noted on the radio Europe 1.

France had planned to complete its operation on Friday evening, a deadline "imposed" by the Americans, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari also spoke of the "last flights tonight", interviewed on the CNews channel on Friday morning.

But France is still trying to evacuate several hundred Afghans.

"The terrorist attack must not prevent these operations (...) We will continue until the last possible second," said Clément Beaune.

He hinted, however, that all of the threatened Afghans who try to leave their country may not be able to do so.

"Does that mean that all the people who worked in Afghanistan for allies, for Europeans will be able to leave the airport? Probably not," he conceded. 10:22 Bodies of 'at least 95 Afghans' recovered AP are quoting an official in Kabul as saying the bodies of at least 95 Afghans were taken from scene of airport suicide attacks. If confirmed, this would bring the overall death toll from Thursday's airport attacks to over 100, including 13 US soldiers. 09:50 Albania receives first Afghan evacuees Albania on Friday housed its first group of Afghan evacuees who made it out of their country despite days of chaos near the Kabul airport. A government statement said an Egyptian Almasria Universal Airlines plane landed at the Tirana international airport at 3:20 a.m. (01:20 GMT) carrying 121 people, including 11 children. Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka and U.S. Ambassador Yuri Kim were at the airport to greet the evacuees. .After the plane landed in Tirana, the passengers were supplied with facemasks and had their information processed in a military tent before they were taken on buses to hotels in the nearby western port city of Durres. The Albanian government will supply them with food, transportation, security and other necessities, according to the foreign minister. The government plans to allow the evacuees to stay in Albania for at least a year before they move to the United States for final settlement. Albania may temporarily house up to 4,000 Afghans, people who would be at risk in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Xhacka said they include “pedagogues, artists, intellectuals, activists of the civil society, human rights organizations or those of women.” Kim praised the Albanian government for agreeing to host evacuees. 09:43 Kabul attacks death toll now 85 including 13 US soldiers The number of people known to have been killed in the IS attacks on Kabul airport rose to 85 dead on Friday, including 13 American soldiers and at least 72 Afghans. Another 18 soldiers and 150 Afghans were injured. Carried out on Thursday at dusk, the bombings sowed chaos and desolation among the thousands of Afghans massed near the airport trying to flee the Taliban on Western evacuation flights. Videos posted on social networks showed dozens of victims, dead or injured, lying in the brackish water of a sewage canal, surrounded by overwhelmed and helpless rescuers. Men, women and children were running in all directions to get away from the scene of the explosions. "There are a lot of women and children among the victims. Most people are shocked, traumatized," an official in the former government ousted in mid August by the Taliban told AFP on Friday. The situation seemed calm Friday morning in Kabul, especially around the airport where the Taliban have reinforced their checkpoints and where the crowd seemed to have disappeared in places. Washington, which expects IS attacks "to continue", said the attack was carried out by two suicide bombers from the jihadist group, followed by a shootout. Under the name IS-K (Islamic State Khorasan Province), IS has claimed responsibility for some of the bloodiest attacks in Afghanistan in recent years, killing hundreds, especially among Shia Muslims. Even though they are two radical Sunni groups, IS and the Taliban are in competition and are animated by a stubborn and reciprocal hatred. 09:28 France hopeful of flying more Afghans out on last day The French army said on Thursday night that it would continue its evacuations of Afghans threatened by the Taliban despite the attacks near the Kabul airport.

"The operation continues and will continue as long as all the French soldiers have not left Afghanistan", said spokesman Colonel Pascal Ianni.

"Nothing was interrupted. Other flights to Kabul are scheduled," he added, referring to the airlift set up between Kabul, Abu Dhabi and Paris.

"What happened is very serious but is part of the planning that we had considered," said a French military source. About a hundred French soldiers are present at the airport to facilitate evacuations.

France will try to evacuate "several hundred" more Afghans, but without any guarantee of doing so because of the "extremely tense" security situation there, President Emmanuel Macron announced after the attacks.

He mentioned 20 buses with binationals or Afghans on board to be evacuated, including "several in the queue" outside the airport where thousands of Afghans are massed, desperately trying to sneak in. to be able to get on a plane.

Paris planned to complete its operation on Friday evening, a deadline "imposed" by the Americans, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday morning. 09:23 Norway's final evacuation flight lands in Oslo Norway’s Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said Friday she regrets that “it was not possible to help everyone this time around” as the last plane of evacuees from Afghanistan landed in Oslo. Eriksen Soereide told the Norwegian news agency NTB that the plane carried 128 people -- including Norwegian citizens and “others who qualify for entry and Afghans in need of protection.” So far, Norway has evacuated 1,098 people. Another plane which will be the last one with evacuees, is scheduled to arrive later Friday. “This will be the very last plane with people who have received help to travel from Kabul this time,” she added. “The operation ends after yesterday’s horrific terrorist attack that claimed many lives. We have all the time been clear that the time window could be short, both due to the security situation and because a deadline has been set for completion.” 09:20 Evacuation flights take off, large crowd reported Evacuation flights from Afghanistan resumed with new urgency on Friday, a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover. The U.S. says further attempted attacks are expected ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave, ending America’s longest war. Kabul residents said several flights took off Friday morning, while footage shared by a local Tolo TV correspondent showed the anxious crowd outside the airport as large as ever. Britain said Friday its evacuations from Afghanistan will end within hours. The Spanish government said it has ended its evacuation operation. France says its evacuations will end by Friday night but will try to fly more people out today. 09:08 Spain wraps up Kabul evacuation operation The Spanish government says it has ended its evacuation operation from Afghanistan with the arrival in Dubai early on Friday of the two military aircraft that have carried Spaniards and vulnerable Afghans out of the Taliban-controlled country. The last flights carried Spanish aid workers, Afghan collaborators and their relatives, as well as the last 81 soldiers and diplomats that Spain kept at the Kabul airport, a statement from the Spanish government said. They were expected to arrive in Madrid later on Friday. Spain has evacuated a total of 1,900 Afghan nationals, the statement said. Those include not only workers for the Spanish forces and embassy, and their relatives, but also people who collaborated with the United States, Portugal, the European Union, NATO. 09:05 UK closes Kabul asylum processing centre British Defence Minister Ben Wallace also said in his interview with Sky (see below) that the centre for processing asylum seekers at Kabul airport had been closed. Also the Baron Hotel was closed during the night, which is where those bound for the UK had been taken. Abbey Gate, one of three access points to the airport and the scene of one of Thursday's attacks, had also been shut. He added that the closure of the hotel was pre-planned and the attacks did not impact the timing. The terror threat was growing the closer the operation came to an end, he said. Some 1,000 British soldiers have been deployed in Kabul on the evacuation mission.

“We will rescue the Americans; we will get our Afghan allies out, and our mission will go on,” President Biden said. But despite intense pressure to extend Tuesday’s deadline, he has cited the threat of terrorist attacks as a reason to keep to his plan.

The Taliban, back in control of Afghanistan two decades after they were ousted in a U.S.-led invasion following the 9/11 attacks, insist on the August 31 cutoff date.

The Trump administration in February 2020 struck an agreement with the Taliban that called for it to halt attacks on Americans in exchange for the removal of all U.S. troops and contractors by May; Biden announced in April he would have them out by September.

While the U.S. on Thursday said more than 100,000 people have been safely evacuated from Kabul, as many as 1,000 Americans and tens of thousands more Afghans are struggling to leave in one of history’s largest airlifts.