The so-called Islamic State carried out two suicide bombings near the Kabul airport on Wednesday, killing US soldiers and Afghan civilians.

At least 12 US service members were killed and 15 more injured, the Pentagon said. An Afghan official told the Associated Press that at least 60 Afghans were killed.

The attacks followed several warnings that there was a risk of an imminent terror attack.

The IS affiliate in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the attacks and said it targeted US troops and Afghan allies.

The explosions, confirmed by the US and the German military, occurred around 3.20 pm CEST.

It comes as thousands of Westerners and Afghans scramble to get on flights out of the country before the deadline of August 31, seen as a red line by the Taliban.

Several countries, including Germany, have ended their evacuation efforts due to the security situation on the ground.

The US Pentagon has said they will continue their mission to evacuate US citizens, Afghans who worked with the international forces, and vulnerable Afghans.

"We continue to execute our number one mission which is to get as many American citizens and other evacuees as possible out of Afghanistan," said General Frank McKenzie, who is overseeing the operation at the Kabul airport.

"The plan is designed to operate while under stress and while under attack," he added.

Here's a look at how the events unfolded throughout the day.

22:57 Islamic State claims responsibility for attack outside Kabul airport

The statement carried a photo of what the militant group said was the bomber who carried out the attack. 22:48 US to proceed with Afghanistan evacuations, Pentagon says The Pentagon said that the US would proceed with evacuations at the Kabul airport despite two suicide bombings resulting in the deaths of Afghan civilians and US service members.



He said the so-called Islamic State would likely be planning future attacks.

21:23 At least 60 Afghans killed in suicide bombings in Kabul, official says At least 60 Afghans were killed and 143 others wounded, an Afghan official told the Associated Press. Earlier, the US Pentagon said that 12 US service members were killed and 15 others were wounded. 21:17 US general says military will 'go after' perpetrators of Kabul attacks US General Frank McKenzie said that the US would "go after" the perpetrators of the Kabul attacks if they could find who was responsible. He said the attack was carried about by Islamic State fighters.



"We've been very clear all along that we retain the right to operate against ISIS in Afghanistan," General McKenzie said.



They said the Islamic State terrorist group was behind the attacks. 21:04 20:16 Germany evacuates soldiers after Afghanistan attack, defence minister says German soldiers have ended their evacuation efforts in Afghanistan and left the country due to the security situation following an attack at the airport, defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said.



German soldiers were not injured in the attack, she added. The US Pentagon said that a number of US service members were killed in the attack. Two German soldiers were in the US part of the airport during the attack, Kramp-Karrenbauer said.



"I am glad and relieved that our soldiers who carried out this dangerous mission have just left the Afghan airspace safely," said Kramp-Karrenbauer.



She added that Germany had evacuated 5347 people from at least 45 nations.



"An extension of the operation in Kabul was not possible," she said, due to a worsening security situation and the decision of the Taliban. 19:41 'Barbaric attack' The UK's evacuation operations from Afghanistan will continue despite "barbaric" attacks outside Kabul airport, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday. "We will continue our operation. And we are now coming towards the end, the very end," the head of government said after an inter-ministerial crisis meeting. 19:19 18:52 Taliban condemns attack in ‘area where US forces are responsible for security’ A spokesman for the Taliban has said the group “condemns” the attack at Kabul airport. “The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport, which took place in an area where US forces are responsible for security,” tweeted Suhail Shaheen. “The Islamic Emirate is paying close attention to the security and protection of its people, and evil circles will be strictly stopped.”

Amrullah Saleh, who has claimed the office of acting president of Afghanistan since 17 August, has told Euronews he believes "the Taliban is behind today's bombing".

Just before the explosions, Kirby had tweeted that the US was not wrapping up its evacuation mission, and would continue up until the deadline of 31 August.

Abbey Gate is one of three access points to the airport where thousands of Afghans have been flocking for the past 12 days, anxious to leave the country now in the hands of the Taliban.

The French ambassador to Afghanistan, David Martinon, tweeted following the explosion: "To all our Afghan friends: If you are near the airport gates, get away urgently and take cover. A second explosion is possible."

Britain, the United States and Australia had been warning of an attack. They had issued urgent warnings telling their nationals to move away from Kabul airport as quickly as possible due to "terrorist" threats.

British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the BBC early Thursday there was ”very, very credible reporting of an imminent attack” at the airport, possibly within “hours.” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said his country had received information from the U.S. and other countries about the “threat of suicide attacks on the mass of people”.

The acting US ambassador to Kabul, Ross Wilson, said the security threat at the Kabul airport overnight was “clearly regarded as credible, as imminent, as compelling.”

But in an interview with ABC News, he would not give details and did not say whether the threat remained.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied that any attack was imminent in the wake of those warnings.

Some countries have already ended their evacuations and begun to withdraw their soldiers and diplomats from the country, signalling the beginning of the end of one of history's largest airlifts.

The Taliban have pledged not to attack Western forces during the evacuation, but insist the foreign troops must be out by the deadline.