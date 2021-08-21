Hundreds protest in UK against hasty Afghanistan exit

Hundreds of protesters gathered in central London on Saturday, appalled by the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

Many of those who have roots in the country draped themselves in its black, red, and green national flag which is now banned by the extremist group.

Instead, the Taliban now fly a white flag across the nation bearing the Islamic oath that "There is no god but God and Muhammad is God’s messenger."

Some of the protesters carried banners saying the US and NATO had failed.

The UK has promised to take in 20,000 refugees over the next five years but only 5,000 in the first year.

Iran and Pakistan have previously accepted millions of Afghan refugees from successive rounds of fighting.