Australia’s capital and surrounding region will go into a strict lockdown for a week after a case of COVID-19 was reported.

Residents in Canberra and in the wider Australian Capital Territory will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons from Thursday at 5:00 pm local time.

Non-essential businesses will close for the duration of the lockdown.

People will be allowed to exercise outdoors for no longer than one hour per day, with one other person, or their household.

Residents must work from home if possible during the lockdown.

The single case of COVID-19 was a man in his 20s from a town in the suburbs of the capital city. Authorities published a list of businesses the man had visited.

Canberra's government said that the coronavirus was also detected in wastewater overnight.

The capital joins other cities in Australia that are restricted due to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

Australia has recorded just over 37,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 941 deaths due to COVID-19.

About 36% of the country's 25.4 million population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 19% is fully inoculated, according to Our World in Data.