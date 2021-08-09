The Delta variant could lead to more lockdowns in Australia, officials warned, even as restrictions were eased for people living in Queensland.

It comes as many authorities across the globe grapple with how to tackle the more contagious variant.

Health authorities in China completed a population-wide test in Wuhan, the city where the virus first appeared amid fears of the variant's spread.

Eleven million people were tested after a number of new cases were recently detected.

In Europe, many countries are instituting health passes, to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. People in France will need a certificate to go to restaurants and bars from Monday.

France is also calling for doctors and nurses to volunteer to go to its overseas territories to help control the major outbreaks there.

