Instagram restores Almodóvar movie poster after removing it for nudity

Instagram restored images of Pedro Almodóvar's latest film poster on Wednesday after it was removed for nudity.

The teaser poster for the film Madres Paralelas (Parallel Mothers) shows milk dripping from a woman's nipple. It was also flagged on Twitter as potentially "sensitive content".

Activists have urged social media companies to treat images of men and women's nipples equally as part of the #freethenipple campaign.

But Instagram's guidelines state that "for a variety of reasons" nudity is not allowed including "some photos of female nipples".

Nipples are allowed on Instagram "in the context of breastfeeding, birth-giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations (for example, post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness or gender confirmation surgery) or an act of protest are allowed," the guidelines state.

Artist Javier Jaén who designed the poster tweeted his thanks after Instagram's parent company Facebook issued a statement about the photo being restored.

He said he was not surprised that the poster was removed by the social media company.

"A million thanks to all of you who have made it possible by sharing the poster," Jaén tweeted. He also thanked Almodóvar and his production company for their "courage, integrity and freedom" in releasing the poster.

The film starring Penelope Cruz will open the Venice Film Festival in early September.