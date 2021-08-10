Smart surveillance cameras are raising concern in Belgrade and it's even getting the attention of European Union institutions.⠀⠀⠀⠀

At least 1,200 smart cameras can be found in the streets of Belgrade, the Serbian capital, according to digital rights activists.

Chinese tech giant Huawei provided them all. Authorities claim that these cameras have been installed to protect citizens and that facial recognition is not being used. But cybersecurity experts are concerned that their privacy is not being respected.

