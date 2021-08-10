BREAKING NEWS
Serbia

Are smart surveillance cameras protecting citizens in Belgrade? Or are they tracking them?

Since 2019, the Serbian government has been working on implementing a surveillance project in Belgrade.
Smart surveillance cameras are raising concern in Belgrade and it's even getting the attention of European Union institutions.⠀⠀⠀⠀

At least 1,200 smart cameras can be found in the streets of Belgrade, the Serbian capital, according to digital rights activists.

Chinese tech giant Huawei provided them all. Authorities claim that these cameras have been installed to protect citizens and that facial recognition is not being used. But cybersecurity experts are concerned that their privacy is not being respected.

