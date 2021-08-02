Nearly 1,200 people received their Covid-19 vaccine jab in one day says an El Menzah vaccination centre official in Tunis, as the vaccination campaign speeds up in Tunisia, which has suffered the biggest number of Covid-19 deaths in North Africa.
The country, which has been struggling to contain its outbreak of Delta variant, hopes to vaccinate half of its population by mid-October.
No Comment
