BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Tunisia vaccination

Nearly 1,200 people received their Covid-19 vaccine jab in one day says an El Menzah vaccination centre official in Tunis, as the vaccination campaign speeds up in Tunisia, which has suffered the biggest number of Covid-19 deaths in North Africa.

The country, which has been struggling to contain its outbreak of Delta variant, hopes to vaccinate half of its population by mid-October.

More No Comment