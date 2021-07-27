Cheering is frowned upon at the virus-postponed Olympics, but training continues at a Tokyo gym for an energetic squad of cheerleaders whose average age is 70.
There is a strict selection process for members, who must be over 55, and have to pass an audition and three-month trial period.
They are currently rehearsing for their 25th-anniversary show, which was postponed until next year because of the pandemic.
Cheerleading is a fun way to stay fit for the "Japan Pom Pom" girls, who get together once a week for a rigorous two-hour practice with almost no break.
Japan has the world's oldest population, with around 28 percent of the population aged 65 or over, according to the government.
