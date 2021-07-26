Two London hospitals are on Monday urging people to visit other health facilities after being hit by floodings.

The Barts Health NHS Trust has declared a major incident after flooding caused operational issues at Whipps Cross Hospital and Newham Hospital, in east London.

"We are working closely with our local partners to resolve the issues and maintain patient care and — while services remain available for people in an emergency — patients are asked to attend alternative hospitals where they can, to help us put solutions in place as quickly as possible," the Trust said in a statement.

The London Fire Brigade said that just before midnight that it had taken more than 600 flood-related calls, "including flooding to roads and properties, reports of ceilings collapsing and vehicles stuck in water."

The Environment Agency still had six flood warnings and 19 flood alerts dotted along the southeast of England on Monday morning.

According to the Met Office, more than 41.6 mm of rain fell over central London on Sunday. The weather agency said warm sunshine should be felt across the UK on Monday but that it would be interrupted by "scattered heavy showers", especially in the south and across Scotland.