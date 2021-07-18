Pop singer Britney Spear said in a long Instagram post on Sunday that she will not perform until she remains under her father's conservatorship.

"Look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think," she wrote.

Spears, 39, appeared before a judge in late June, appealing for her conservatorship to be ended.

Since 2008, her father Jamie Spears has mostly had complete legal control over her estate, along with other aspects of her life and career.

Among other revelations, Spears told the court she was forced to take birth control against her will and prevented from having another child.

The next court hearing will be in late September. On Wednesday, Spears was authorised to choose her own attorney in a first legal victory.

"This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill," Spears wrote on Sunday.

Fans have rallied around Spears, launching the #FreeBritney movement, a campaign that seeks to end what has been described as conservatorship abuse.

The conservatorship was put in place as she underwent a mental health crisis. She has credited its initial establishment with saving her from financial ruin and keeping her a top-flight pop star.

Her father and his attorneys have emphasized that she and her fortune, which court records put at more than $50 million (€42 million), remain vulnerable to fraud and manipulation. Under the law, the burden would be on Spears to prove she is competent before the case could end.