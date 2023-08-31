Watch: 'Breaking Bad' stars picket outside of Sony

“Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston called on the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to return to negotiations with screen actors on Tuesday in California.

“We want you to come back to the table with us,” he said in a plea to the AMPTP while picketing at the Sony Pictures Studios. “We’re open. We’re waiting.”

Cranston was joined by Aaron Paul, Jesse Plemons and other members of the “Breaking Bad” universe in an effort to energise picket lines more than a month after SAG-AFTRA joined striking Hollywood writers.

Both guilds are seeking to address issues brought about by the dominance of streaming services, which have changed all aspects of production and pay in the industry.