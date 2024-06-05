Two times Grammy Award-winning music icon, Cyndi Lauper, has become the latest star to immortalise her hand and footprints outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, in a ceremony celebrating the "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" singer's life and career.
Video. Cyndi Lauper makes her mark outside Hollywood's famed Chinese Theatre
