Art and nature come together in mesmerising exhibition

Japanese art collective teamLab launches a visually spectacular exhibition, propelling a forest in the southwest island of Kyushu to come alive with lights and colourful projections.
During a media preview, trees and rocks are seen lit up by lights with ever-changing imagery ranging from blooming flowers, simulated waterfalls and traditional calligraphy.
"Sometimes people think digital art and nature are completely against each other, but at same time, we think digital and nature are quite easy to merge, because our paint is light so we don’t destroy the nature itself, we don’t paint on original trees or rocks," says teamLab member Takashi Kudo.
More No Comment
Homes and bridges destroyed after fatal floods sweep Germany
'Free the vaccine': Activists protest outside White House as Biden hosts Merkel
Syria rockets hit villages in last rebel enclave
Firefighters catch python found on Bangkok park
Soldier proposes to girlfriend at Bastille event
Activists call on Merkel, Biden for jab patents' end
Heavy rainfall in Liège causes flash floods after river bursts banks
Protesters hold 'flash mob' rally in Yangon
Small town in North California devastated by wildfire
Brazil protesters call for Bolsonaro resignation
Beirut blast relatives scuffle with riot police
Remains of French general who died in 1812 returned to France
Tense scenes in ransacked South Africa supermarket
Building Collapse Search Ongoing
SA police fire rubber bullets at Jabulani crowds