Beverly Houdyshell returned to her home this week in a small Northern California town to find nothing but ashes and debris.
The 79-year-old was among thousands of people evacuated from a wildfire burning along the Nevada border but she and other residents of Doyle, a mountain community of about 600 people, were allowed to come back since the fire has already burned through that area.
Overall, about three thousand people living in rural Northern California's Lassen and Plumas counties remain evacuated as crews work to contain a remote lightning-ignited wildfire.
Firefighters are making progress on the Beckwourth Complex, a combined pair of blazes that have blackened more than 145 square miles (375 square kilometres) near the Nevada state line.
Dozens of structures burned throughout Doyle, including several houses. Houdyshell is now staying with her granddaughter who also lives in Doyle.
Firefighters have contained about a quarter of the blaze but still expect extreme fire activity throughout the week.
Wildfires that have torched homes and forced thousands to evacuate are burning across 10 parched Western states. Nearly 60 large, active wildfires are burning from Alaska to Wyoming.
The largest fire in the U.S. is the Bootleg Fire in Oregon. It remains out of control after burning an area more than twice the size of Portland and disrupting power transmission lines to California.
The fires erupted as the West was in the grip of the second bout of dangerously high temperatures in just a few weeks. Scientists say a climate change-fueled megadrought also is contributing to conditions that make fires even more dangerous.
More No Comment
Protesters hold 'flash mob' rally in Yangon
Brazil protesters call for Bolsonaro resignation
Beirut blast relatives scuffle with riot police
Remains of French general who died in 1812 returned to France
Tense scenes in ransacked South Africa supermarket
Building Collapse Search Ongoing
SA police fire rubber bullets at Jabulani crowds
Virgin Galactic sucessfully completes first fully crewed spaceflight
Prisoners in Sydney climb onto prison roof
South Africa: violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg
Giant 3D cat becomes Tokyo’s latest photo hotspot
Protesters and police clash in Cuban capital in rare anti-government protest
California fires advance as heat wave covers West
Argentina fans celebrate Copa America triumph outside Maracana
Anti-Taliban militia deploy in Herat after insurgents seize districts