South Africa: violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg

Dozens of people have been arrested after violence and looting erupted in South Africa. Unrest centred on KwaZulu-Natal, where ex-president Jacob Zuma is in jail, and in the economic capital Johannesburg.
In a statement, police said they had arrested 37 people in the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal and 25 in Johannesburg over the previous two days.
While the protests appear to have been triggered by Zuma's 15-month sentence for contempt of court, they have been amplified by a sense of economic desperation as the country faces tightened restrictions amid a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
More No Comment
Prisoners in Sydney climb onto prison roof
Giant 3D cat becomes Tokyo’s latest photo hotspot
Protesters and police clash in Cuban capital in rare anti-government protest
California fires advance as heat wave covers West
Argentina fans celebrate Copa America triumph outside Maracana
Anti-Taliban militia deploy in Herat after insurgents seize districts
New York's gladiators fight in Central Park
Pope makes first public appearance since surgery
Lithuania border guards erect Belarus border fence
Members of the Baptist community comfort families of 121 students kidnapped in Nigeria
North Ireland loyalists light bonfires at start of marching season
Survivor recalls horrors of Srebrenica
3D giant cat billboard turning heads in Tokyo
Spain hosts European Balloon Festival
Pakistan opens first state-run school for transgender people