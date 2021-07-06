BREAKING NEWS
Italy advance to Euro 2020 final after shootout win over Spain

By AP
Spain's Cesar Azpilicueta, left, duels for the ball with Italy's Giovanni Di Lorenzo during their Euro 2020 semifinal match at Wembley stadium, 6 July, 2021.
Jorginho converted the decisive penalty kick Tuesday to give Italy a 4-2 shootout win over Spain and a spot in the European Championship final.

The midfielder took a trademark hop at the end of his run-up before rolling the ball into the bottom corner.

The match had finished 1-1 through extra time. Federico Chiesa scored for Italy with a curling shot in the 60th minute but Alvaro Morata equalised for Spain in the 80th.

Morata missed the next-to-last kick in the shootout, giving Jorginho the chance to win it.

Italy will be back at Wembley Stadium for the final on Sunday against either England or Denmark.