The semi-finals of the European championship are coming to London's Wembley Stadium this week.

With the group stage and initial knock-out stages being held in stadiums around Europe, England now have the home advantage for their game against Denmark, and for the final if they progress.

Meanwhile, Italy and Spain face off for the other place in the final, which will take place on Sunday.

Let’s take a look at the teams and how they have fared to make it this far.

Italy v Spain

Tuesday 6 July, 9 pm CEST, London

Spain take on Italy in the first semi-final AP

Italy beat the world’s top-ranked team, Belgium, on their way to the semi-finals, so they will be feeling confident they can keep going, despite facing a tough Spain side on Tuesday.

Roberto Mancini’s side are unbeaten in 32 games - a national team record.

They beat Turkey, Switzerland and Wales in the group stage, but had to wait until extra time before beating Austria in the round of 16.

Spain had a close call in their round of 16 game against Croatia, letting a two-goal lead slip before restoring it in extra time.

They then beat Switzerland on penalties in the quarter-finals, amid an unconvincing attacking performance. Their only goal in that game before penalties was a Denis Zakaria own goal.

England v Denmark

Wednesday 7 July, 9 pm CEST, London

Denmark will take on England on Wednesday AP

England have been the team of the tournament so far. Yet to concede a goal, they have the best defensive record, and the goals have started flowing, with a thumping 4-0 win over Ukraine in the quarter-finals.

They also have home advantage with the final three games of the tournament being held at Wembley stadium. Many fans are starting to believe that this time, football really might be coming home.

But while the current tournament favourites are riding high, Denmark stand in their way of a place in the final.

The Danes have surprised many by progressing this far, especially considering the shocking collapse of their star player Christian Eriksen in their opening game.

But despite losing twice during the group stages, they have managed to overcome Wales and the Czech Republic in the knockout stages.

Furthermore, Denmark have a strong record against England in recent years.

They beat them last October in the Nations League group stage match at Wembley, with a Christian Eriksen penalty the difference.

And that was just one of three wins in their last six meetings with England.