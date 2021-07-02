Spain beat Switzerland in a tense penalty shootout to qualify for the European Championship semifinals.

Unai Simon made two saves and Mikel Oyarzabal scored the decisive penalty with Spain beating Switzerland 3-1 in the shootout after a 1-1 draw.

An own goal early in the game from Switzerland's Denis Zakaria gave Spain a lead but a goal from Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri in the 68th minute equalised the game.

During extra time, Spain kept possession of the ball but couldn't get a goal past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

The Swiss got through the extra period of 30 minutes despite playing with 10-men following a red card for midfielder Remo Freuler in the 78th minute.

Switzerland had advanced after penalties in the round of 16. The team beat World Cup champion France 5-4 in the shootout.