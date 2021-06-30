Brussels and London have struck a temporary truce over their "sausage war", announcing on Wednesday that they had agreed to extend a grace period for chilled meat exports between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The grace period, which the UK requested, will run until September 30.

"The purpose of this additional period is to allow stakeholders, and in particular supermarkets in Northern Ireland, to complete the adjustment of their supply chains," the European Commission said in a statement, stressing however, that it is "subject to strict conditions."

The Northern Ireland Protocol agreed by London and Brussels as part of their divorce demands that checks be carried out on certain goods traveling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The British province has remained inside the EU's customs union in an effort to protect the Good Friday Agreement that put an end to decades of sectarian violence, effectively creating a border in the Irish Sea.

London has railed against the protocol it agreed, and threatened to unilaterally extend the grace period — already extended from an initial three months to six — until 2023, which Brussels has categorically rejected.

The EU has warned London that its patience is 'wearing very, very thin" and that any such move would force it to act "swiftly, firmly and resolutely" to protect its interests and the Withdrawal Agreement.

