India's Covid graves exposed as Ganges river floods

Shallow graves are emerging and bodies are floating down India’s Ganges river as it swells with seasonal flooding. Makeshift cremations are being carried out as locals worry about possible health concerns
Shallow graves are emerging and bodies are floating down India’s Ganges river as it swells with seasonal flooding. Makeshift cremations are being carried out as locals worry about possible health concerns
More No Comment
Gazans watch music concert amidst rubble
French scouts build record-breaking tower out of wooden building blocks
China launches propaganda blitz for Communist Party centenary
South American's LGBTQ communities call for equal rights in Pride Parade
The tenth edition of the Piano City Milano 2021 kicked off on Friday
Migrant workers flee capital as Bangladesh tightens Covid lockdown
Thousands climb Indonesian volcano for ritual sacrifice
Clashes at Dakar protest against anti-terror
Scarlet Sails graduation festival dazzles St Petersburg residents
Myanmar authorities incinerate seized narcotics
Tel Aviv Pride returns after Covid cancellation
250 homeless foreigners camp in front of Paris City Hall
Taliban fighters surrender weapons at government ceremony
Vehicles, buildings wrecked in Czech Rep tornado
Indigenous protest Brazil bill that could weaken land rights