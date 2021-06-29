Euro 2020: Switzerland beat France after match goes to penalties

Switzerland are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after the day’s second goal-fest saw them beat France in a penalty shootout.

Just like the thrilling Spain-Croatia match that took place earlier on Monday, France-Switzerland went to extra time after the sides were tied at 3-3 after 90 minutes.

While Spain eventually won their match 5-3 with two goals in extra time, neither France nor Switzerland found the net after the first 90 minutes, meaning it came down to a penalty shootout.

Switzerland took the lead early on through Haris Seferovic, but two goals from Karim Benzema in quick succession in the second half put the French in front.

A stunning strike from Paul Pogba appeared to have tied things up for France, but two late goals including a 90th minute equaliser led to the day’s second game also going to extra time.

France’s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had saved a penalty earlier in the game, but he was unable to repeat the feat in the penalty shootout.

Instead Switzerland’s Yann Sommer saved Kylian Mbappé’s effort, putting his side through to the next round.

Switzerland now face Spain in the quarter-finals on Friday in St Petersburg.