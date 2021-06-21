EURO 2020: Netherlands beat North Macedonia 3-0

Memphis Depay scored a goal and was involved in two more from Georginio Wijnaldum in the Netherlands’ 3-0 victory over North Macedonia at the European Championship.

The Netherlands had already won the group before the match and North Macedonia was already eliminated after losing its first two matches at its first major tournament.

The match at the Johan Cruyff Arena was the 122nd for North Macedonia captain Goran Pandev.

North Macedonia players formed a guard of honour as he was substituted in his last international match.

North Macedonia's Goran Pandev is congratulated by teammates as he leaves the pitch from him last international match against Netherlands in Amsterdam, Monday, June 21 2021 Koen van Weel/Pool via AP

The 37-year-old Pandev announced before the team’s final Group C match that he would retire after Euro 2020.

The team’s players, substitutes, and coach lined up to hug him as he came off in the 68th minute of the match against the Netherlands.

Dutch and North Macedonian fans at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam gave Pandev a standing ovation as he left the field.

Pandev started his international career in 2001. He has scored 38 goals for his country.

Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum presented Pandev with an orange Netherlands shirt with the number 122 on the back before the match started.