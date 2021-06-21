EURO 2020: Denmark beats Russia 4-1

Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle scored late goals to give Denmark a 4-1 victory over Russia at the European Championship.

Mikkel Damsgaard put Denmark ahead in the first half and Yussuf Poulsen pounced on a defensive error to make it 2-0.

Artem Dzyuba made it 2-1 from the penalty spot.

Also on Monday, Netherlands' secured a 3-0 victory over North Macedonia putting them at the top of group C.

Christoph Baumgartner put Austria into the knockout stage at the European Championship for the first time by scoring the only goal in his team's 1-0 victory over Ukraine.

And Belgium beat Finland 2-0 to claim a place at the top of group B.