Belgium secured a third straight victory at the European Championship by beating Finland 2-0 to finish in first place in Group B.

Finland fell behind in the 74th minute when a header from Thomas Vermaelen hit the post, the ball rebounded onto the hand of Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky and went over the line.

Romelu Lukaku scored the other goal in the 81st for his third at Euro 2020.

Denmark will advance to the round of 16 in second place in the group after beating Russia 4-1.