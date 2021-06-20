Times Square welcomes yogis back to celebrate the summer solstice

Yogis participate in an annual all-day outdoor yoga event in the heart of Times Square in New York, to celebrate the summer solstice and the re-awakening of the city.
Copacabana beach protest as death toll passes 500K
Classic cars take part in 1000km Estonia retro rally
Statue of George Floyd unveiled in New York for Juneteenth
US-Mexico border event brings families together
Tens of thousands participants at 25th Vienna Pride Parade
Women from across Turkey hold Istanbul rally to defend rights
Ethiopian Orthodox believers celebrate St. Michael's day ahead of elections
River cleaning boat to help remove waste from Paris waterways
Murals on COVID-19 prevention hit Hanoi street
Palestinians clash with Israel police at Jerusalem holy site
'Psychic' Thai lion predicts weekend's Euro games
Skunk water used against Palestinian protesters
Elderly people fully vaccinated have fun at care home`s music festival
‘Ronaldo removed bottles - I’ll put them in front’
Derailed freight train that crushed homes