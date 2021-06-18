EURO 2020: England and Scotland draw 0-0 in Group D match

What happened today at EURO 2020?

England and Scotland drew 0-0 in their Group D game in Wembley Stadium, London

Sweden beat Slovakia 1-0 in their Group E match at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg

Croatia and Czech Republic drew 1-1 in their Group D match in Hampden Park ,Glasgow

What are today's key EURO 2020 talking points?

Despite many attempts at goal in the England-Scotland game, neither team could score points in the hotly anticipated match-up on Friday.

Both team had chances to score at Wembley Stadium. England defender John Stones hit the post with a header in the 11th minute. Scotland forward Lyndon Dykes then had a shot cleared off the line by Reece James in the 63rd.

All players from both the England and Scotland teams took a knee before their game in a move against racism. Scotland Head Coach Steve Clarke had said last week that "We will continue to take a stand – together, as one – for our matches at Hampden Park. For our match at Wembley, we will stand against racism and kneel against ignorance."

With blood still dripping from his nose, Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick stepped up to the penalty spot and scored his tournament-leading third goal in the game against Croatia. But

Ivan Perišić then made sure to keep Croatia alive at the European Championship with t

he two sides ended up drawing 1-1 on Friday.

Sweden's Emil Forsberg converted a 77th-minute penalty Friday to give his team a 1-0 victory at Saint Petersburg Stadium, putting the Swedes on the brink of the knockout stage. Sweden has four points in Group E, and that could be enough to advance to the round of 16. Slovakia has three points after opening with a 2-1 victory over Poland.

The best from social media Friday for EURO 2020

The Danish football federation confirmed that Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch during his country's match with Finland last Saturday, has been discharged from the hospital.

Denmark soccer player Christian Eriksen gesturing from his hospital bed and the message he sent on Tuesday June 15, 2021 DBU via AP

Latest pictures from EURO 2020

Scotland fans party in Leicester Square in London, Friday, June 18, 2021 prior to the Euro 2020 match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Croatia's Dejan Lovren fouls Czech Republic's Patrik Schick in the penalty box during the Euro 2020 match in Glasgow, Friday, June 18, 2021 Paul Ellis, Pool via AP