The EU–US Summit takes place in Brussels on Tuesday, 15 June.
The European Union is represented by Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.
The delegation of the United States is led by the US President Joe Biden.
Biden is looking to rebuild the relationship after former President Donald Trump’s fierce criticism of the EU, with a discussion of Trump-era steel and aluminium tariffs on the agenda.
More No Comment
Activists in Gaza and far-right Israelis march
Coulthard-driven Red Bull F1 car takes on inverted race plane
Scotland fans eager for England clash after Czech loss
Italy's Mt. Etna erupts, putting on dramatic show
Hungary's Babod Off-Road Festival is back
Displaced Syrians vaccinated against COVID-19
Experts take the pulse of DR Congo's Nyiragongo volcano
Hungary: Mud flies at Babod Off-Road Festival
Myanmar: Protesters burn ASEAN flag
Lyon's dance biennale is back
Extinction Rebellion protests at end of G-7 summit
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Joe and Jill Biden
410 people rescued from Mediterranean Sea
Massive damage to Syrian hospital after shelling
Clashes in Tunis as police try to break up protest