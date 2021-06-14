A prominent Danish fashion designer has been widely criticised for sharing a post on Facebook after the collapse of footballer Christian Eriksen.

Jewelry designer Mai Manniche posted on her account just hours after Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his country's UEFA Euro 2020 match on Sunday.

"Terrible with Christian Eriksen and I think everyone is wondering what it might be?" Manniche said in the post.

"Wondering when he got vaccinated, maybe it's a side effect to the vaccine?" she added.

Social media users have condemned the comments as "distasteful," accusing Manniche of using the player's collapse for her own political agenda. The designer has previously criticised Denmark's response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Shame on you," said Flemming Østergaard, the former chairman of Parken Sport & Entertainment.

"I simply don't understand that people use the tragic incident last night with Christian Eriksen's collapse to give an impression on their personal opinions and views about COVID-19," he said in a Facebook post.

"Imagine indicating unconfirmed rumours that Christian had been vaccinated and strongly postulating that this could be the cause of collapse!"

Medical professionals in Denmark have also criticised Manniche for spreading false information about the coronavirus and vaccines.

Eriksen's club doctor at the Italian giants Inter Milan has stated that the player has not yet been vaccinated against the virus.

But in an updated Facebook post, Manniche questioned why Denmark's football authorities had not revealed if Eriksen had received a jab.

Eriksen was given lengthy medical treatment on the pitch on Sunday before regaining consciousness, and being taken to hospital.

Team doctor Morten Boesen has confirmed that the 29-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest and "was gone".

He remains in a stable condition at a Copenhagen hospital and had spoken to teammates via video link, team officials added.

A leading sports doctor and cardiologist in Denmark has said that the cardiac arrest was unexpected because of the screening that professional footballers go through.

"New things can happen, as an example, like a virus infection or something else that could affect the heart muscle," said Hanne Rasmusen, chief physician at the cardiac department at Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospital in the Danish capital.

On Friday, Danish authorities said that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is still investigating the possible connection between heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines, but the authority did not express any concern.

"Most of the cases were mild and went away within a few days," the agency said in a statement.

"Further analysis is needed to conclude whether there is a causal link between the vaccines and the two forms of myocarditis."