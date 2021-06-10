Construction has begun of a 40-kilometre steel fence over five metres tall in the wetlands of northeastern Evros, Greece's river border with Turkey. This area is where the Greek state has chosen to deploy a new anti-migration arsenal of measures, including cameras, radar, and long-range acoustic devices, also known as sound cannons.
