Vladimir Putin set to address St Petersburg business forum

Vladimir Putin is set to address a major business event on Friday and talk about the country's attractiveness to foreign investors.

He will talk at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, known as the Russian Davos in reference to the annual event in Switzerland.

The forum, which is also the first large-scale event held in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, takes place against the backdrop of sanctions between Moscow and the EU.

The forum runs from June 2 to June 5.