Which European countries are the most expensive?

Switzerland, Ireland and the United Kingdom have more expensive housing than other European countries, according to new data released by Eurostat.

Housing in Switzerland was 73.9% higher than the European Union's average in 2018. In Ireland, it was 56.7% higher than the EU average, and in the UK it was 56.5% higher. Romania, Poland and Bulgaria had the most inexpensive housing costs.

The Eurostat survey covered 440 products across over 30 European countries. The EU's statistical office compared current prices to the 28-member European Union average. They ranked countries with a data visualisation tool.

Alcohol and tobacco prices had a wide range. In Norway, they were 126.1% higher than the EU average, whereas in Bulgaria they were 41.8% lower than the EU average.

Prices for a comparable basket of food in Denmark were twice as high as those in Romania. Food in the three non-EU countries included (Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland) was more expensive compared to the EU member states.

Food prices in Switzerland were 63.6% higher than the EU average.

The United Kingdom had higher prices than the EU average for housing, alcohol and tobacco, restaurants and hotels, recreation, transportation, communications, and furniture. But clothing, food, and personal transportation such as cars, motorcycles or bicycles, were cheaper than the EU average.

Greece is the most expensive country for communications, which includes postal, telephone, and internet services. But in every other category besides food, Greece's prices were below the EU average.

Romania and Bulgaria were often the most inexpensive countries in Europe. Restaurants and hotels were 53.4% lower in Bulgaria and 47.6% lower in Romania than the EU average.

Prices in France, Germany, and Belgium were often slightly higher than the EU average.

Eurostat ranked countries by price level — an economic index to determine how countries stand in relation to others in terms of current prices.