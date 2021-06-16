Watch live: Biden speaks to media after meeting Putin in Geneva

US President Joe Biden has begun speaking to the media after meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

During his stint in front of the media, Putin said that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny "wanted to be arrested" and returned to Russia in the full knowledge that he had repeatedly broken Russian law.

Putin was asked about Navalny during a press conference that followed his first meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, talks that he initially described as "constructive".

But as the press conference went on, Putin became increasingly riled by questions about the conflict in Ukraine and about Navalny, who was arrested and jailed earlier this year.

Refusing to name the dissident, whose arrest has led to condemnation from both Washington and the E.U., he said: “This person knew full well that he violated the law that existed in Russia. He is a person that is a repeat offender. He deliberately violated this law."

“He ignored the requirement of the law. He knew he was wanted. Nonetheless, he came back to Russia. He wanted to be arrested," Putin said.

He then led into a tirade against the U.S., raising again the shooting of American civilians by police officers and then accusations about "secret CIA jails" that had tortured prisoners across the world.

Putin mentioned the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, saying that the U.S. had witnessed "pogroms".

He moved on to the Capitol riots that followed President Donald Trump's election loss to Biden in November 2020, when pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

"We've seen lootings and riots. We sympathise with the Americans and we will do whatever we can to stop this happening in Russia.," he said.

He was asked about Biden's comment that he once looked into Putin's eyes and "did not see a soul," and said that he believed that during their talks the two men "spoke with the same language".

Putin said talks with Biden were constructive and there was "no hostility" between them.

"It took place in a constructive spirit," he told journalists, "but both sides expressed the intention to understand each other and to seek common ground."

"This was a productive meeting," he added.

Asked about Russian cyberattacks on the U.S., Putin said that Russia had suffered 45 such attacks in 2020 and a further 35 in 2021. He said that globally most cyberattacks come from the U.S., followed by Canada and the UK. "Cybersecurity is extremely important for the U.S and for Russia," he said.

On Ukraine, Putin said that Moscow supported and would abide by the Minsk accords.

Putin was meeting President Joe Biden for the first time in Geneva, Switzerland.